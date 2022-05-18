Jonathan Pearl Acquires 1,750 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) VP Jonathan Pearl bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,606.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 228,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,470. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 87.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter worth about $174,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

