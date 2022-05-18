JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 129,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.34% of Acuity Brands worth $321,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $5,514,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 839.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 36,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $170.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.04. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.47 and a 1-year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

