JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.92% of MSA Safety worth $291,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MSA. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

MSA stock opened at $123.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $172.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.41 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 408.90%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

