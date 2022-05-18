JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,908,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $302,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $3.92 on Tuesday, reaching $122.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,923,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,293,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.15 and a 200 day moving average of $147.31. The stock has a market cap of $358.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.37 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

