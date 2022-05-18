JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 238,282 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,282 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $303,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $3,274,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.57 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

