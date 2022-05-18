JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,800.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.50. 4,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. Diageo has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $56.10.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

