JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,253,928 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,907,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253,928 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.05% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $282,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,599,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,914,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,747,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5,631.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,384 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $333,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,308.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

