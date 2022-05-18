JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 385,327 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,888,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,327 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $245,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 19.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after buying an additional 42,289 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 252.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in CarMax by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

NYSE KMX opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.36 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

