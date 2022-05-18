JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,924 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.65% of MarketAxess worth $258,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,921 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.67.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $260.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.70. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.89 and a 12 month high of $498.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.56.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

