Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust (LON:JEFI) Shares Up 0.5%

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 95.50 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.17). 105,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 123,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.50 ($1.16).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

