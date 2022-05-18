Kalmar Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00003720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $54,842.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.23 or 0.00516480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00034630 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,083.40 or 1.64374160 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,706,034 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.