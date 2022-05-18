Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,541 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.66% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $25,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $457,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total transaction of $992,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,208. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KRTX opened at $107.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day moving average is $120.61. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.22.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

