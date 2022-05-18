KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Short Interest Update

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,110,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the April 15th total of 16,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 261.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 342.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEKE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. 401,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,708,418. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.30 and a beta of -1.54. KE has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KE will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.01.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

