Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.14

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 23407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Keppel REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

