Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
TSE KEY traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.02. 68,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,606. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$26.34 and a 12-month high of C$35.75.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.1300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Keyera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
Further Reading
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.