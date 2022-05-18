Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

TSE KEY traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.02. 68,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,606. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$26.34 and a 12-month high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.1300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. CIBC raised their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.77.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

