Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.31.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,386. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

