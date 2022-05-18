Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 15th total of 915,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 411,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,611. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 289.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

