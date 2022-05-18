Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Plans $0.21 Dividend

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.206 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGFHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Societe Generale cut Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.24) to GBX 375 ($4.62) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($3.86) to GBX 255 ($3.14) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

