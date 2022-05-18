Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

NASDAQ KINS opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

