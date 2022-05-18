Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,643.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

