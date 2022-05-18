KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $351.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

