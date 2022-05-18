Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 29.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $1,062,301.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

KN stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knowles (Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.