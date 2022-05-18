Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.20

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.20 and last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 36926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,078,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,397,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

