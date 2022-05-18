Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as low as $37.40 and last traded at $37.45, with a volume of 5749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KTB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,238,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,836 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 353.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,576,000 after purchasing an additional 723,794 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 445,175 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,171,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

