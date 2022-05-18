KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

KPTSF remained flat at $$8.82 during trading on Wednesday. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278. KP Tissue has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

