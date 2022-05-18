Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,031,900 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 12,043,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KUASF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kuaishou Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of KUASF stock remained flat at $$8.71 on Wednesday. 3,723,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Kuaishou Technology has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $29.05.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

