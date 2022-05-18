Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,031,900 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 12,043,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KUASF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kuaishou Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of KUASF stock remained flat at $$8.71 on Wednesday. 3,723,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Kuaishou Technology has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $29.05.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

