KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in April

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUKAY opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.88. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $94.62.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $809.67 million for the quarter. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.08%.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

