La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Shares Down 3.4%

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.14 and last traded at $38.14. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

LFDJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

