La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.18

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 11392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.98.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $571.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

