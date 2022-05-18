Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,704,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $512.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.10. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $442.53 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

