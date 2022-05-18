Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.88-$4.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

LAMR stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.43. The stock had a trading volume of 446,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.69. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $93.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

