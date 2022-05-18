Landbox (LAND) Achieves Market Cap of $54,450.67

Landbox (LAND) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $54,450.67 and approximately $425.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00517245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00035409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,769.22 or 1.76709843 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

