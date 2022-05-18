Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Short Interest Down 21.7% in April

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Landcadia Holdings IV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,558. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221,227 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

