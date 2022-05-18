LCNB Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

LCNB has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. LCNB has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Get LCNB alerts:

Shares of LCNB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.78. LCNB has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary E. Bradford purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,975.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,406 in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in LCNB by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCNB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About LCNB (Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.