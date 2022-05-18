Leah K. Dawson Purchases 9,202 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) VP Leah K. Dawson bought 9,202 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $37,912.24. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 180,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,386.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

YELL stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. 2,040,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,231. Yellow Co. has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a market cap of $193.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.08.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Yellow by 73.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,720 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Yellow by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,403,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,254,000 after acquiring an additional 534,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yellow by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 483,953 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yellow by 1,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 321,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,018,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

