Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 469,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,870,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GD stock opened at $231.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

