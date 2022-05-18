Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nomura lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.