Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.69. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

