Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in Natura &Co by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 344,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 55,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 157,378 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 214.0% in the third quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 185,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 210,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 123,964 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natura &Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Natura &Co stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

