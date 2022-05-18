Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Leggett & Platt has a payout ratio of 58.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of LEG stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.16.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.