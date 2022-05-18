Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.67. Leggett & Platt posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

LEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,169,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $54,747,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 784.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 982,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,685. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.