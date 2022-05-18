Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LDOS traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.69. 530,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,951. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,873,435. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 127.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

