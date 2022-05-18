Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,252 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $19,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,405,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,967,000 after acquiring an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average of $96.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,873,435. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

