Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.99

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.99 and last traded at C$16.25, with a volume of 101368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.91.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$669.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.7799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.