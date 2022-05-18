Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $706.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) will announce $706.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $682.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $722.00 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $596.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

LESL traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. 16,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after buying an additional 822,050 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,672,000 after buying an additional 3,262,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,579,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,814,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,370,000 after buying an additional 2,458,478 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,973,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,337,000 after buying an additional 965,093 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

