Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.14.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $118.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.03. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.