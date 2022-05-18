Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,876,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 239,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 88,607 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,879,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Liberty Global stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

