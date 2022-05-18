Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,624 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,379,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,749,000 after acquiring an additional 198,955 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 110,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 567,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,331. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

