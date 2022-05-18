Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.04-$6.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,673. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.