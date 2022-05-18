LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $8.66.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.
LifeVantage Company Profile (Get Rating)
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeVantage (LFVN)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.