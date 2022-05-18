LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $8.66.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

